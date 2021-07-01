FBR relaxes conditions on temporary imports

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday waived the condition of bank guarantee and pay order under temporary import against exempt sales tax and customs duty.

The FBR issued SRO 847(I)/2021 to allow the persons availing facility of temporary importation for subsequent exportation to clear consignments without submitting bank guarantee or pay order. However, the persons shall be required to submit indemnity bond or post dated cheque equivalent to the amount of payable duty and taxes.

The FBR said that the export shall be processed subject to profiling by the Risk Management System, the Assistant Collector or the Deputy Collector, in charge of the export station, may examine goods being exported in case of specific information regarding the misuse of the facility with the permission of the collector and findings of the examination shall be uploaded in the system.

The FBR further said that immediately after re-export of goods, the applicant shall produce evidence to the collector of customs concerned that the goods have been re-exported within the stipulated time period. On production of such evidence or declaration, the indemnity bond and post dated cheque submitted at the time of import shall be released.