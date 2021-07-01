NAB rejects remarks attributed to SAPM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday vehemently rejected the remarks attributed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gauhar, terming the allegations contrary to the facts, fabricated and baseless. A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the bureau has asked PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) to submit a transcript of the speech of SAPM delivered in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi last day to NAB. The speech was apparently an attempt to create a negative image of NAB among the business community and effort to influence the sub judice LNG reference and benefit the accused involved in the reference. He said the transcript of the speech would help analyze the speech in light of clause (a) of the NAB ordinance; afterwards the law will take its course. Out rightly denying the baseless allegations leveled against NAB by accusing it that the bureau has taken notice of recent agreements inked with Qatar and CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects, he said the bureau was a human friendly institute which believes in zero corruption and hundred percent progress. He said the NAB has recovered Rs 533 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements in last three years.













