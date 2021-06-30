Marriyum demands resumption of scholarships for brick kiln child labour

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that the PTI government must take back its decision to end the education scholarships of minors working at brick kilns.

Marriyum said the Imran government had at one hand increased the tax burden on the nation while on the other hand has taken away the lifeline for education of children who work at brick kilns. She said Pakistan has the second highest primary school dropout rate in the world at 25 million. This corrupt government, after stealing public sugar, flour and funds in Islamabad Ring Road, has now usurped the funds for the education of these poor children.

“His budget gives tax holidays to mafia cartels while depriving the brick kiln worker children,” she stated.

This, she said, was the most cruel and callous act which snatches away the dream of education from the most persecuted and exploited faction of the society. Shehbaz had worked tirelessly to legislate this right for the children who work at brick kilns and had increased school enrollment with this measure. Shehbaz admitted hundreds of thousands of such children in school. But Imran has forgotten all his container lectures and has deprived these children. This is a criminal act.

The former Information Minister questioned where Imran’s tall claims, promises and so called “Ehsaas” go. Imran must respect the right to education of these children and must resume the scholarship immediately, she said.