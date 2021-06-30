Neither revoked or cancelled flight authorizations granted to foreign air carriers: CAA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) came forth with a press release on Wednesday and said that the CAA has neither revoked or cancelled any flight authorizations granted to foreign carriers. The only restrictions that are currently enforced have been applicable since May 05, 2021.

They said that due to the current coronavirus situation throughout the globe and in hopes to curb the virus they curtailed inbound international flight operations to 20% of actual Summer 21 Schedule to Pakistan with effect from May 05, 2021 and extended up to July 15, 2021.

International inbound flights were enhanced to 40% only for direct flights from the UK, Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China with effect from July 01, 2021. This was done on the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

It came to their notice that foreign air carriers operating to and from Pakistan are overbooking passengers on flights operated to Pakistan from across all international destinations in their route networks on the presumption that enhanced quota will be authorized from next revision of our NOTAM.

These over-bookings are being cancelled on the pretext that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has revoked flight authorizations thereby pinning the blame on Pakistan CAA.

In the meantime, neither has Pakistan CAA relaxed such COVID-19 restrictions nor has Pakistan CAA committed to anything indicating that international inbound flight restrictions may be eased at a certain point in time.

The excuse of cancelling already booked, confirmed flights / seats owing to flight approval revocation by Pakistan CAA is untenable and Pakistan CAA, currently, has no intervention either in overbooking of passengers on flights operated from outside Pakistan or cancellation of these flights to Pakistan.

The sole responsibility of such commercial rescheduling / cancellation of flight operations to Pakistan rests solely and completely on concerned foreign air carriers.

Pakistan CAA has taken a strict notice of this wrongdoing by foreign air carriers leading to public discomfort and inconvenience for our esteemed travelling public and Pakistan CAA reserves the right to initiate any and all necessary punitive action against these air carriers, at its discretion