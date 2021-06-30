Two soldiers martyred in cross-border attack by Afghan militants: ISPR



Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a cross-border attack by Afghan militants on Wednesday, the ISPR stated.

The military’s media wing said terrorists on the Afghan side of the Pak-Afghan border opened fire on a check post in Dwatoi area. It added that the troops replied in a befitting manner.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, two soldiers, identified as Havaldar Saleem, 43, and Lance Naik Pervaiz, 35, embraced martyrdom, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side,” it said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.”