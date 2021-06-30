Pakistan seals Taftan border over fear of spread of covid



Pakistan has closed its border with Iran due to the fear of spread of COVID, after reports of Zahedan city being in the grip of a virus wave.

Sources said that Pakistan has closed its Taftan border with the neighbouring country. ““No one is allowed to cross the border from either side,” they said.

In May this year, Pakistan sealed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan over apprehensions regarding the transmission of new variants of the COVID to the country.

The decision at that time was taken after the country announced to revise its land border management policy with neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan.

In view of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) competent authorities have taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighbouring countries with revision in the land border management policy.

The revised land border management policy came into force from midnight between 4 and 5 May. The new border policy remained in force until midnight of 19 and 20 May, according to the NCOC.