Indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad Power Plant reference delayed by court

KARACHI: The Accountability court postponed the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah, in the Nooriabad Power Plant reference to July 28, on Wednesday.

The reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was heard by Judge Asghar Ali.

The indictment was delayed because the co-accused in the reference did not appear in court.

The reference has been postponed to July 28 for Murad Ali Shah and the others.

The CM Sindh while talking to the media said that the treasury benches patiently listened to the speeches of the opposition members during the Sindh Assembly budget session. The opposition started disturbing the house when it was the government’s turn to talk.

According to the reference filed by NAB, CM Sindh is facing charges for misusing his power in the disbursement of funds for energy related projects in Sindh.

The reference stated that the public funds worth millions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are amongst the 17 people nominated in the corruption reference.