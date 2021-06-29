Canvas footwear exports increase record 40.29%

Canvas footwear exports during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 40.29 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 20-21, Canvas footwear worth $491 thousand exported as compared to worth $350 thousand in the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Other footwear increased by 19.13 per cent, worth $20,366 thousand as compared to the exports of $17,095 thousand in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, surgical goods and medical instruments exports increased by 16.62 per cent, worth $389,091 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $333,641 thousand in the same period of last year. During the period under view, Cutlery exports increased by 40.11 per cent, worth $107,491 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $76,719 thousand in the same period of last year.