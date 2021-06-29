Sindh government approves 750 million for population control of stray dogs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved a Rs750 million scheme for the vaccination and the population control of stray animals in the province.

According to sources, the department has engaged with a private hospital, and the funds will be spent on the vaccination and tagging of the strays.

There are around 1.8 million dogs in Sindh, with 35 percent female and 25 percent male dogs. The rest 40 percent comprises their young ones.

The vaccine being administered will be effective for about three years and 80 veterinary doctors are to be recruited under this scheme.

The dogs are also to be sterilized through modern techniques.

The provincial authorities have been directed by the Sindh High Court to furnish an action plan for controlling the dog population.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar headed the high court bench was hearing a petition seeking to control stray dogs, ensuring the availability of free anti rabies vaccines at public hospitals.

The lawyer of the Sindh government stated that the task force set up to implement the stray dog control program has started its work.

Justice Mazhar reprimanded him for failing to present the action plan.