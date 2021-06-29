Export of telecom, computer services crosses $1.9 billion

KARACHI: The export of Telecommunication and Computer services from Pakistan has increased 47.11 percent during 11 months of fiscal year 2020-21 as they surged to $ 1904.65 million.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, imports of telecom and computer services during July-May 2020-21 remained $481.57 million, 46 % higher than corresponding period of previous fiscal year while the trade surplus of the sector piled up to $1423.08 million showing 47.48 % increase.

During July-May 2019-20 Telecommunication and Computer services’ export was recorded $1294.69 million, volume of imports were $329.8 million translating into a trade surplus of $964.89 million.

Accumulative amount earned by export of Computer services during 11 months of FY 20-21 surged to $1494.405 million from $996.880 million while imports increased from $281.88 million to $402.538 million.

In July-March 2020-21, Software consultancy services provided abroad earned $498.5 million for the country while $153.53 million were spent to get the services across the border.

Meanwhile Hardware consultancy services amounting to $0.528 million were exported while imports remained $ 0.091 million.

Pakistan earned $369.748 million by exporting computer software while import of Computer Software cost the country $187.913 million during the period.

Volume of export of other Computer services was recorded $625.127 million whereas $58.226 million were paid to foreign companies for import of other computer services.

Maintenance and repairs of computers was the only sub sector depicting trade deficit as volume of exports remained $ 0.502 million while $2.776 million were sent out of the country for the purpose.

In the period under review export volume of Telecommunications services reached at $ 410.25 million while services amounting to $79.04 million were acquired from abroad.

The volume of exports of call center services stood at $135.851 million and of Telecommunication services at $274.399 million while imports of both sub sectors were recorded $4.855 million and $74.185 million respectively.