3 million Sinovac vaccines to reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Three million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China will be reaching Pakistan on Tuesday.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will be carrying the consignment of the vaccine that will arrive in Islamabad around 1pm.

Pakistan purchased around three million doses of the Chinese vaccine, which will be distributed to all the provinces.

More doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines will be flying in from China next month.

23 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine have been purchased by the government.

Two million doses of Sinovac arrived in Pakistan on June 23.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that additional vaccines will be arriving on a special flight of PIA.