Festivals postponed due to coronavirus, salaries subject to vaccination certificate



It has been decided to start a home vaccination campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan due to increasing cases of coronavirus while schools in Gilgit-Baltistan are being closed from July 1.

These decisions were taken at a high level meeting. Talking on the sidelines of the meeting on the rising number of cases of the virus, he said that the number of cases of coronavirus was increasing in Gilgit-Baltistan. The government does not want to close cities. Businessmen, civil society and the public should cooperate with the government and get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has directed the provincial health secretary to increase the number of vaccination centers to prevent the spread of the virus. The people should be provided the facility of vaccination against coronavirus at their doorstep.

In the first phase, the population of Gilgit, Skardu, Diamer and tourist places would be focused on vaccination. The process of vaccination of the population living in urban and tourist places will be completed within a month. A massive awareness campaign would be launched in collaboration with scholars regarding the usefulness and importance of vaccination against coronavirus.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid while announcing immediate postponement of all festivals in the province in view of increasing cases of coronavirus, said that implementation of coronavirus SOPs should be ensured. Penalties should be imposed on those who do not use masks and violate SOPs. Corona vaccination should be made compulsory for all government employees and the payment of salaries to government employees should be made subject to coronavirus certificate from July.

Gilgit Division schools will be closed from July 1 in view of increasing cases of coronavirus in Gilgit Division schools. Khalid Khurshid said that corona vaccination should be made mandatory for all shopkeepers, bakery workers, hotel industry people and those working at petrol pumps. Those who do not get corona vaccination and their businesses should be closed down. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has directed the provincial home secretary to direct all deputy commissioners to expedite the vaccination process in their respective districts in collaboration with the health department.