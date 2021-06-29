Sima Kamil under consideration to be the next President of National Bank

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has ordered to remove the Chairman Zubyr Soomro and President/ Chief Executive Officer Arif Usmani of the National bank of Pakistan.

DailyTimes has reported that the next officiating president is going to be Naheed Sultana.

Naheed Sultana has previously played the role of the Senior Executive President of the National Bank of Pakistan.

Sultana has been in this position for about 9 years.

Sources have also confirmed that for the private and finance ministry, the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Sima Kamil, is under consideration to be the next acting president of the National Bank.

Kamil has been the deputy governor of the State Bank since August 2020.

Previously in 2017, she became the president and the chief executive of United Bank Limited, making her the first woman to be playing a major role at a Pakistani Bank.