AstraZeneca vaccine shortage in Lahore, Islamabad irks citizens

A number of citizens protested the shortage of the Britain-made AstraZeneca vaccine at the Lahore Expo Centre and at F-9 Park Vaccination Center, Islamabad on Monday. A majority of protesters included overseas Pakistanis or the ones who want to travel abroad are among protesters who urged the government to ensure the availability of vaccine jabs as AstraZeneca is the requirement for foreign travel.

People in Islamabad even smashed the doors of the vaccination centre. Foreign passengers said their travel visas and tickets are going to expire. The Expo management on June 21 promised to ensure the AstraZeneca by June 28 but all promises fell apart. The protesters said they would not leave without getting the jabs. The Expo Centre administration said that the citizens’ are being inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine.