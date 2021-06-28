Teenager dies after drinking coffee in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

A teenage boy died allegedly after drinking coffee in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday night. According to police, 19-year-old Yusha Rizwan died after having cold coffee in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7. The exact cause of his death would be ascertained by a post-mortem examination, they said. The teenager and his wife pulled over outside a juice centre and placed an order for two cups of cold coffee. After having a few sips, they both threw out the cups due to the coffee being bad tasting. The couple then drove to a fast-food outlet where Yusha’s health deteriorated suddenly. He was taken to a nearby health facility where he breathed his last. His body was later transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. His autopsy started this morning, after a delay of nearly ten hours for unknown reasons. His relatives and friends claimed that the teenager died due to the coffee. Rescue officials said he passed away after consuming something poisonous.













