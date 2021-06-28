ICCI opens 2nd phase of vaccination drive

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has started the 2nd phase of a 2-days vaccination drive by setting up another vaccination centre in its premises on Monday in collaboration with Advanced Diagnostic Centre for the vaccination of the business community, their families and employees. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with Dr. Tahira Shahid, Director, Advanced Diagnostic Centre inaugurated the vaccination centre. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui Convener ICCI Healthcare Committee, Khalid Chaudhry, Ch. Zahid Rafique and others were present at the occasion. The visitors were administered Cansino-single shot, Sinovac 1st dose and Sinoharm 2nd dose during the vaccination drive. ICCI was the first chamber of the country that had set up a vaccination centre in its premises during the first phase for the vaccination of the business community. Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI was actively engaged in vaccination drive by opening vaccination centres in industrial areas and markets and the main purpose of this campaign was to support the mass vaccination drive of the government to make the federal capital a coronavirus free city of the country.













