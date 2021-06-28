PSX loses 601 points to close at 47,002 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday, losing 601.01 points, with a negative change of 1.26 percent, closing at 47,002.35 points against 47,603.36 points on the last working day.

A total of 655,122,525 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 761,422,367 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.861 billion against Rs21.749 billion the previous day.

As many as 416 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 78 of them recorded gains and 315 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 98,862,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.95, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 52,860,500 and price per share of Rs12.15 and Jahangi Sidd (R) with volume of 50,357,500 and price per share of Rs3.01.

Hinopak Motor witnessed maximum increase of Rs42.95 per share, closing at Rs615.62. Pak Tobacco was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs24.40, closing at Rs1401.

Bata (Pak) recorded a maximum decrease of Rs70.60 per share, closing at Rs1660.43 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which decreased by Rs46.94 per share, closing at Rs923.06.