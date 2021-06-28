FM’s Portal launched for diaspora’s complaints, feedback

ISLAMABAD: A portal for overseas Pakistanis, under the supervision of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been launched to receive complaints and feedback on the issues faced by the expatriates.

“I have launched the portal to strengthen the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints, and suggestions. I look forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback for more efficient service & progress,” the foreign minister said in a tweet on Monday.

Under the Vision Foreign Office Thought Leadership Platform, the pilot phase of the FM’s Portal is initially available for foreign nationals residing in the jurisdiction of five Pakistan missions abroad, namely Barcelona, Dubai, Jeddah, London, and New York.

The Pakistani community and foreigners can download the Application ‘Foreign Minister’s Portal’ from the Android store from Monday and later on from the iOS store.

The main objective of the Portal is to directly engage with the diaspora by providing them remote access to the missions through modern means of communication.

“This will also help to assess the nature of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis leading towards their better resolution, the Foreign Office said.

Gradually, the scale of the Portal will be widened to all Pakistan Missions aboard.