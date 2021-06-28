Malaika Arora makes Arjun Kapoor ‘look good’

Indian actor Malaika Arora took a photo of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor took to Instagram to share the cute photo from his birthday lunch with Malaika where he revealed that it was her who took the picture.

Arjun captioned the picture with, “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch…What a difference a year makes.”

He continued, “A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way… I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side.”

He ended the caption by crediting the Dabangg actor Malaika Arora and stating that, “She makes me look good.”