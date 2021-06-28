Eco-friendly steps can make Pakistan a top tourist destination: PM



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said with an eco-friendly infrastructure in place, Pakistan’s northern areas with their captivating natural beauty could become the world’s top tourist destination.

“A strict implementation of bylaws to ensure preservation of green cover and cleanliness of tourist spots can help Pakistan capitalize the true potential of tourism,” the prime minister said in his address to Tiger Force, the volunteer youth of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for community service.

The prime minister this afternoon arrived in Naran, a tourist destination of the Kaghan valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on a day-long trip to launch several tourism and environmental protection projects.

The projects included launch of emergency response service for tourists, tree plantation along the bank of Kunhar River besides breeding of Trout fish, distribution of 550,000 biodegradable bags, setting up a waste collection system and delivery of motorbikes to Community River Rangers.

Imran Khan said promotion of sustainable tourism through laws to check littering and damage to trees in areas with increased influx of visitors could secure the fragile ecosystem.