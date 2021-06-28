Court calls on Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers to discuss their assets being frozen

LAHORE: The accountability court in Lahore has summoned the lawyers of the Shehbaz Sharif family on July 27, to hear their objections over the court freezing their assets.

The Shahbaz Sharif family has filed objections against the freezing of assets in the Lahore Accountability Court.

They have that the Accountability Court froze their assets for investigation at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Shahbaz Sharif family has asked the court to reconsider its decision to freeze the assets.

The court has summoned the lawyers of the parties for discussion on July 27.