Juggun Kazim quotes Jane Austen to explain love for books

Pakistani actress Juggun Kazim showed fans what she does to wind down. The time she spends relaxing is reading books and to let fans know how much she enjoys reading.

The Saiqa actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself while reading a book and not just any book, a book about a girl having faith.

Juggun quoted a well known author, Jane Austen, to explain her love for reading books. She writes, “I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book! — When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.”

Many fans expressed their love for Kazim under her post. Many fans commented how beautiful Juggun looked and how beautiful the sunshine is reflecting on her. However, one fan even went as far as to ask which book she was reading.