Prof James Witte Highlights Importance of Social Sciences

Social Sciences make us understand the importance of the society we live in, and helps policymakers to make policies for the betterment of the society, said renowned social scientist and anthropologist Prof James Witte.

He was addressing a session convened via webinar on Building community resilience through applied social sciences at the University of Karachi here on Saturday.

Prof James said that we could only think of a progressive society if we had a neutral approach towards our society. Only a positive approach on the part of social scientists would help do away with the challenges faced by society; he noted.

Talking about the purpose of introducing Social Sciences as a subject he said social Sciences were aimed at understanding and resolving the issues of society. He shared that his team had put forward an ideology of capacity building that could be applied in developed as well as underdeveloped countries.

The University of Karachi, International Islamic University, Women University Swabi, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Iqra University, Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology, and US George Mason University are part of the project. The inaugural session was held at the KU Department of Public Administration.

He said that the project would enable young researchers to conduct deep research on the subject matter and make it understandable and explorable to the young generation. He said good governance is essential for social development, and due to increasing social challenges and changes, the field of social sciences needs to be adapted according to modern scientific lines.