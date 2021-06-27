FATF & collective failure

It is shocking that only two political parties filed income tax returns for tax year 2020 out of 27 registered with FBR and 127 with Election Commission of Pakistan despite section 114(1)(ac) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 makes it mandatory. How can we expect rule of law in Pakistan, when 125 political parties are committing flagrant violation of Article 5(2) of the Constitution? They keep on bashing FBR but fail to fulfill the command that “Obedience to the Constitution and law is the inviolable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being within Pakistan”—FBR: FATF challenges, Daily Times, March 14, 2021.

The decision of keeping Pakistan till June 2022 in grey list, announced by President of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Dr Marcus Pleyer, on June 25, 2021 has created hype in media, without understanding its basis and ramifications. The above quote ignored by all political parties precisely concludes our dilemma. The most recent one, co-authored with Huzaima Bukhari & Abdul Rauf Shakoori, was published two days before the decision, showing the standing and scoring of Pakistan in meeting all the requirement imposed by FATF and evaluation by Asia Pacific Group (AGP)— Pakistan: Crucial FATF hearing, Daily Times, June 23, 2021.

While, Pakistan was praised by FATF of achieving extraordinary progress, it pointed out that the reasons to remain in grey list is not punishing those mentioned in the resolutions of United Nations as terrorist networks and freezing their assets. They have been protecting the same by changing names and doing the so-called charity work (sic) under various names. Even many political parties especially those using religion to beg votes get billions of rupees from their supporters and sympathisers, at home and abroad, but like political parties do not file tax returns. It is now proposed in the Finance Bill, 2021 that political parties will not only be exempt but will not be required to file tax returns. If this Bill is approved, it will create more troubles for us. The Senate Standing Committee during the hearing asked the Government to with draw it but in their final recommendations this is missing conspicuously!

All entities working as non-profit organisations (NPOs), defined in section 2(36) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, are legally obliged to file statements of tax deductions as withholding agents and file their annual tax returns. The political parties being NPOs have neither obtained licence from Centre of Philosophy that is requirement to take tax benefit of exemption and only two out of 127 filed income tax returns for the Tax Year 2020. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to force them to file statements and tax returns disclosing the names of persons, natural and legal, giving donations or funds. Who are the financiers of these non-compliant NPOs that include political parties? The disclosure of the same is constitutional requirement and knowing the same is fundamental right of every citizen. Articles 17(3) and 19A of the Constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan that read as under:

Right to information [Article 19A]

“Every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law”

Freedom of association [Article 17]

(3) Every political party shall account for the source of its funds in accordance with law.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Watan Party & Others v Federation of Pakistan & Other PLD 2012 Supreme Court 292, held:

“Article 19A has thus, enabled every citizen to become independent of power centres which, heretofore, have been in the control of information on matters of public importance….. Article 19A is a grant of the Constitution and, therefore, cannot be altered or abridged by a law enacted by Parliament… It, therefore, not for this Court to deny to the citizens their guaranteed fundamental right under Article 19A by limiting or trivializing the scope of such right through an elitist construction whereby information remains the preserve of those who exercise state power .”

In India, there is more corrupt than us and their banks are engaged in mega money laundering as alleged by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and BuzzFeed News through FinCen Files. However, the political parties in India and elsewhere where law so requires are bound to file tax returns and disclose the sources of funds or their exemption stands withdrawn.

Economically subjugated country like Pakistan cannot get the waivers the mighty ones are enjoying. If our politicians want the country to come out of grey list, first of all on June 28, 2021 while passing the Finance Bill 2021, all Members National Assembly (MNAs) should restore the existing position that political parties and NPOs must audit their accounts and file their tax returns. The new Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, then through a third party get all of them audited before he arrests any citizen as tax cheat. The tax accountability must start from political parties and Senators, MNAs and Members of Provincial Assemblies. This is his test and our test to convince the world that we are now ready to crack down on all banned and outlawed entities, freezing their accounts, sharing information under mutual legal assistance. This is in our own best interest. The issue of lobbies working against us should be taken up on diplomatic level and for that help of golden ring countries should be secured rather than looking towards the United States and the West.

