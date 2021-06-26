CM Sindh bashes Federal govt over water crisis, gas shortage and reduction in Federal receipts

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lashed out at the PTI government on Saturday for mishandling the water crisis, rising gas shortages and reduction in federal transfers to SIndh.

Talking to media at Kashmore after offering condolences with Saleem Jan Mazari over the death of his mother at Mazari House, CM Sindh said Sindh has received Rs106 billion less than its share in the 2020-21 budget which has affected the province. He said “we are not asking for charity but demanding our constitutional rights.” CM Shah alleged that from tax recovery to everything Center is not doing it’s job rightfully but losses are faced by the provinces. He said Center has so far changed four finance ministers and now it is feared that if the present finance minister fails then the centre may demand PPP’s Naveed Qamar to fill in the post.

The CM said that in 2007 they were unable to come here due to bad law & order situation in these areas, but now the law & order situation has improved.He said there are some issues in riverine areas of Kashmore and Shikarpur but even then, he added, the law & order situation is better.

In reply to a question, Shah said that water shortage is being faced in Sindh this year but IRSA is not doing its work properly. He said we have been demanding that water shortage should be shared on equal basis in accordance with the 1991 Water Treaty but it is not being done. He said he has been raising this stance since 2018 before the Council of Common Interest (CCI) but justice is not being done.

Sindh CM further said that we have never heard of gas shortage in hot weather but due to incompetence of the Center, gas crisis has emerged in the month of June. He said in the Petrol scandal Lahore High Court has ordered an inquiry into the issue as to who is involved. He said PTI is talking about thieves but soon the tables will turn, and it will be their thieves that will be exposed.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah visited Jacobabad where he offered condolences with Aijaz Jakhrani over the death of his aunt.

He was accompanied by advisor Shabir Ali Bijarani, Mukesh Chawla, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Malik Asad Sikander, Suhrab Sarki and other PPP leaders.