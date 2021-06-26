CPEC promotes Pak-China cooperation in medical device industry: Chinese company

As Pakistan is a key partner in the current $400 billion global medical device industries, some Chinese homegrown medical device companies are developing the market and seeking cooperation in Pakistan, and they say CPEC has promoted cooperation between the two countries in this area.

A Chinese medical enterprise Medcaptain Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (Medcaptain), founded in 2011 as an “Integrated Perioperative Solutions Provider” and dedicated to pursuing innovation in Medication Delivery, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Airway Management, and DVT Prevention, was one of these companies after entering Pakistani market for 6 years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Serinna Tan, Director of Branding & International Marketing of Medcaptain said that CPEC has greatly contributed to medical cooperation since under this national strategy Chinese medical enterprises like them can enjoy better opportunities to communicate with Pakistan counterparts and bring their medical products to hospitals in need of such devices.

For example, the smart medication infusion workstation they applied in ICU has largely improved medical efficiency and ensured safety for local hospitals.

Tan added that talent exchange is also a bonus under CPEC, with an increasing number of medical staff and experts from both countries being able to communicate with each other through all kinds of academic conferences.

“Besides, more direct and indirect investment in the medical sector can come into the Pakistani market under CPEC,” she said.

According to a report from BMI Research, Pakistan’s medical device market will record double-digit growth over the 2019-2024 period. The market will benefit from strong, though slowing, economic growth, as well as the construction and upgrading of healthcare facilities.

Talking of cooperation in this field, Barry Ke, Sales Manager of Middle East & South Asia of Medcaptain, mentioned that there’s a difference in the medical system between China and Pakistan. “While Pakistani public hospitals may require the more utilitarian function of medical equipment for routine operation, private hospitals demand high-end brands,” Ke said.

“Thus we hope our medical products and technology can better satisfy local hospital’s clinical needs, and we are also planning to establish long-term strategic partnership with some high-end hospitals so that we can conduct more exchanges and communications,” Tan said, adding that they also aim at establishing an industry-university-research cooperation base with Pakistani hospital.

Besides, localization construction is also one focus for many Chinese companies who are seeking cooperation, such as local talent teams and factory building, which can bring employment and improve people’s livelihood.

Another Chinese medical company Chengdu Xinjin Shifeng Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. has jointly established a factory with a local partner in Pakistan since 2006, for which Pakistan provides land, human and market resources required for production, while China provides technology and equipment.

After years of mutual efforts, products manufactured by the factory have reached four major provinces and most military hospitals. Among them, the blood bag white blood cell filter produced by them helped Pakistan get rid of the long-term dependence on imports from Japan.

According to the National Medical Products Administration of China, China’s medical device industry has shown outstanding performance in recent years, with more than 25,000 medical device manufacturers and 897,000 operating enterprises in China at present.