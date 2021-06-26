CNG association demands govt to roll back sales tax hike on gas



The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Association demanded that the federal government must take back the hike in sales tax on gas.

On Saturday, Chairman of the CNG Association Ghayas Paracha asked the government to withdraw the hike in sales tax rate which was recently announced in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 which will begin on July 1.

“The government is giving relief and concessions to large industries,” he said, calling on it to provide relief to the CNG sector as well.

He demanded that the government should allow private firms to import gas so that the CN sector may be kept alive.

Earlier this week, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG filling stations across Sindh for an unidentified period starting 22nd of June.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG), gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will be suspended for an unidentified period on the directions of the federal government from tomorrow.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association’s office-bearer Sumair Najmal Hussain confirmed that they had received a notification about closure of CNG stations for an unidentified period from 22nd of June.