Haleem Adil Sheikh goes hard at PPP leaders

KARACHI: Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, has said that the PTI leadership has prepared a charge-sheet against the incompetent and corrupt PPP rulers of Sindh to effectively expose their corrupt practices and fascist acts at all proper forums.

Mr Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI, speaking to the media persons on Saturday said that that after preparing the charge-sheet against PPP leadership they would not file petitions in superior courts but would also go to media and the people from different walks of life to show the actual farcical faces of so-called champions of the democracy. He said that it was the high time to expose the true faces of the corrupt people, who according to him, had mercilessly plundered the public money of the people of Sindh for past 13 years and deprived the people of the province of all the basic amenities of life in the entire province. He claimed that the charge-sheet they had made would prove the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt PPP rulers in Sindh since it contained the serious charges with solid proof of their massive scams and corrupt practices.

The PTI leader said that corrupt leaders under the supervision of chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali and his bosses had committed the massive malpractices in every department and turned the province in ruins adding he held PPP leadership responsible for the mess created in the province during their misrule of 13 years.” Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murad Ali Shah and their cronies are only interested in making money by hook or by crook and have forced the people to live under subhuman conditions” he added. Mr Sheikh said that they would inform the people that the huge amount meant for their welfare schemes and upliftment was pocketed by PPP leaders adding he hoped that the PTI leadership and their allies would get huge response from people of the province and relief from the courts since the corrupt rulers had crossed all limits of committing the malpractices and pushing the people towards the backwardness. and destruction ” The battered roads, dilapidated buildings of hospitals and schools with no facilties or staffers, overflowing and choked gutters and damaged infrastructure of every department are the glaring examples of the worst governance PPP rulers in Sindh ” he added and claimed that it was the responsibility of every person of the province to join them to get rid of the most corrupt and inefficient people imposed on them.

Mr Sheikh said that it was a black day in the country’s parliamentary history when the opposition leader and parliamentary leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak during the concluding session of the budget in the Sindh Assembly. He said that Murad Ali Shah and team members were scared of their misdeeds ,therefore, they pressured the speaker, who did not let them speak on the important document of the fiscal budget. He also lashed out at Agha Siraj Durani for his partial role in conducting the session and deprived the leaders to speak on the floor of the house. Mr Haleem claimed Agha Siraj committed the flagrant violation of house rules house and denied them their democratic right to speak adding he warned him to mend his ways in the future.

He said that rulers though got the budget passed in haste by muzzling their voice but he warned them that they would not be given the free hand this time to loot and plunder the public funds.