WhatsApp removes recently launched feature

WhatsApp recently launched a few interface feature, replacing the line in the voice message bubble with a waveform.

The feature was available only for beta users.

Due to the complaints received against the new feature, WhatsApp has temporarily removed it.

According to the users, although the interface was nice, it was difficult to use when navigating through the voice recordings.

They also said that the color of the voice form was not visible in dark mode.

Due to the feedback received from the users, WhatsApp has decided to temporarily remove it.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will be released again after fixing the problems stated by the users.

This feature was exclusively available for Android 2.21.13.17