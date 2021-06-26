Sindh local govt polls: ECP announces formation of delimitation committees



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the formation of delimitation committees for holding local government (LG) elections in all districts throughout the Sindh province.

The ECP announced members of delimitation committees for Sindh LG polls and appointed officers for six districts of the provincial capital Karachi.

For Korangi District, the district election commissioner Korangi was given the responsibility of convenor while additional deputy commissioner one Korangi and Taluka Education Officer Secondary Model Colony will be the members of the delimitation committee.

The district election commissioner Malir has been appointed convenor for Malir District, whereas, additional deputy commissioner 1 Malir and DEO Secondary Malir were named as members.

The district election commissioner East was given the charge of convenor in District East while additional deputy commissioner two and deputy district education officer admin primary will be the members.

The district election commissioner West will act as convenor in District West while additional deputy commissioner one and district education officer primary will be the members.

In District Central, the district election commissioner Central will be the convenor of the delimitation committee while additional deputy commissioner one and district education officer primary will be the members.