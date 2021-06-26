Societies can’t develop without women participation: Begum Parveen Sarwar

Begum Parveen Sarwar, the chairperson of Sarwar Foundation and the wife of Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar, said on Friday that women are integral part of society and any society could not develop without active participation of women.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Furniture Gallery at the Unique Group of Institutions here. She said women would never get their rights and always lag behind until all stakeholders wage a serious struggle for giving them their rights. She said women had been facing numerous hurdles while working in different fields and the main reason for it was lack of interest among the previous governments to give them their rights. She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making sincere and concerted efforts for giving women their rights.

Begum Sarwar said that educating women would not only increase self-confidence in them but also enable them to play a proactive role in the development of the country at large.