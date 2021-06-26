PPP confined to Sindh only: Jamshed Cheema

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Friday said that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) had become a local political party now that had been confined to Sindh province only. “There is no existence of the PPP in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now,” he said in a statement issued here. He said the stay of Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore would not help his party re-emerge in Punjab.

He said the Sharif family had no trust even on the honorable courts and it always asks for moon to play with.

This is the family whose every adult member’s account contains billions of rupees that is earned by illegal means such as money laundering,he said. “Fleeing abroad soon after losing power, is the hallmark of the Sharif family,”he added. He said the statements of Maryum Nawaz are ridiculous when she says her father was in London due to illness. “Can she guarantee the life of his father while living in London,” he questioned.