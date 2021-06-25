Prince Harry uses HRH title on his daughter’s birth certificate

The British Royal Prince Harry has written ‘His Royal Highness’ on his daughter, Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate, even though he has stepped down from his royal duties.

The birth certificate is open to the public in California and it was seen by a newspaper who also revealed that the mother’s name is written as Rachel Meghan Markle.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had left the royal family they agreed that they will not use their HRH titles but they can be referred to as their titles as it was a gift to them from Queen Elizabeth.