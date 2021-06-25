Rupee gains 06 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 157.61 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 157.67.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 157.25 and Rs 158.25 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 09 paisas and closed at Rs 188.22 against the last day’s trading of Rs 188.13, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.42, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs219.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.33.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 42.90 and Rs 42.02 respectively.