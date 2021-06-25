Foreigners getting liver and kidney transplants at Lahore hospitals

LAHORE: Due to an up-gradation in health facilities, foreigners are now visiting Pakistan for organ transplants as three patients from Afghanistan and Sudan lately underwent liver and kidney transplants at Lahore hospitals.

According to details, Sudan and Afghan nationals successfully underwent liver and kidney transplants at private hospitals in Lahore following approval of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

The donors for organ transplants were traveling with them to Pakistan.

In the past, patients from Pakistan would travel to India for kidney and liver transplants, due to which revenue worth millions of rupees would flow out of the country.

Earlier this month, the first-ever kidney transplant conducted at Benazir Bhutto hospital Rawalpindi remained successful.

A six-member doctors team conducted a successful kidney transplant and saved the life of the citizen. The operation continued for four hours. The condition of the patient was declared stable by the doctors.