France on Friday urged the Iranian government to take the “final decisions” to allow the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, through the re-entry of the United States to an accord it walked out of in 2018.

“We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions — no doubt difficult ones — which will allow the negotiations to be concluded” in Vienna, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a press conference with US counterpart Antony Blinken.