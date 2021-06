Sajid Nadiadwala had announced that would be directing a movie with the name, Satyanarayan ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Close sources claim that Sajid has talked about this movie with Shraddha Kapoor and she had loved the concept of the movie. However, there has not been any contractual agreement but a verbal one.

The fans of both of these actors are excited to see them together because this would be Shraddha and Kartik’s first movie together.