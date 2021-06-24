What a calm day looks like for Shraddha Kapoor?

Indian actor Shraddha Kapoor disclosed what she does on a calm day which made the netizens go awww.

The Ek Villain actor’s calm day is spent with her adorable puppy Shyloh. She took to Instagram to share a cute picture of them by the seaside with the caption, “Monsoon snuggles,” followed by an umbrella and a purple heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The post quickly got over 1 million likes and fans poured in the comments to express how cute the picture was.