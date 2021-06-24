Daily Times

What a calm day looks like for Shraddha Kapoor?

Shraddha Kapoor

Indian actor Shraddha Kapoor disclosed what she does on a calm day which made the netizens go awww.

 The Ek Villain actor’s calm day is spent with her adorable puppy Shyloh. She took to Instagram to share a cute picture of them by the seaside with the caption, “Monsoon snuggles,” followed by an umbrella and a purple heart emoji. 

 

The post quickly got over 1 million likes and fans poured in the comments to express how cute the picture was.

