Quetta makes vaccination mandatory for all citizens

QUETTA: The district administration in Quetta has made vaccination mandatory for all public places. Citizens who have not gotten themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus will not be able to visit shopping malls, banks and government offices in the city.

According to the notification issues, the administration has called on all banks, malls and offices in the city to deny entry to unvaccinated citizens.

They will also not be allowed to enter parks or any recreational spots.

The administration further instructed that vaccination cards should be checked and those who aren’t vaccinated should not be allowed to use public transport.

On June 9 the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) made Covid vaccination obligatory for public and private sector employees.

“The government employees should get themselves vaccinated by June 30,”