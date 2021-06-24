Journalists become party in Swat Press Club case

Petitions of the working journalists were accepted and included in the writ in the Swat Press Club controversy case.

A division bench of the Peshawar High Court Mingora bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed granted the petitions of Swat working journalists to join the Press Club controversy and included them in the writ petition. Despite the arguments of the opposing party, the division bench allowed the request of the working journalists to be a party in the press club dispute case for hearing.

According to sources, Ghulam Farooq, Editor-in-Chief of Shamal Daily, etc., 18 members of Swat Press Club, Fayyaz Zafar, etc. and 25 journalists who did not get membership in the Press Club, Rafiullah, etc., joined the writ petition to become a party in the case Had applied for.

After completion of the arguments of Aurangzeb Advocate and Barrister Asad-ur-Rehman on behalf of Ghulam Farooq and other working parties, the Division Bench granted the petitions of Fayyaz Zafar and Rafiullah etc. and directed them to give their position in the next hearing.

Barrister Asad-ur-Rehman, a prominent lawyer, argued on behalf of the working journalists and said that the press club was sealed at the request of my clients.

Opposing Counsel Aurangzeb argued that our petition was related to Press Club de Sealing which has come to an end. Being a party in the case is a waste of judicial time. After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim argued that he would listen to them. What is wrong with listening? We are not making a decision yet, so we will hear the case. We will not allow injustice to happen to anyone.

After an interesting discussion, the division bench granted the request of the working journalists to be a party in the case and the case was adjourned till the next hearing.

Expressing happiness over the approval of applications and inclusion in the writ petition, the journalist Rafiullah Khan said that today the working journalists have achieved great success, removing the occupation mafia from the Swat Press Club and giving membership to real journalists. We will continue our struggle.