Rupee appreciates against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated 85 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs 157.68 against the greenback, registering an appreciation of 85 paisas over the previous close of Rs 158.53.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of Rs 168.43 last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs 152.95 in April.

The local unit gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, and higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the pandemic.