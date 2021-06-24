Sialkot man allegedly tortured to death by police



The aggrieved family, heirs and a large number of the villagers staged an anti police demonstration against the brutal killing of a youth, brutally tortured to death physically here late at the last night (the night between Wednesday and Thursday).

The protesting people kept the dead body of the victim Suhail Ahmed (34) on the main road near Sialkot Saddar police station. The protestors burnt tyres on the road and they chanted anti police slogans. They were carrying banners and placards demanding arrest of the accused police officials besides registering a murder case against them.

On this occasion, the aggrieved family told that the Sialkot Saddar police had stormed into the house of the victim Suhail in village Dhutal-Uggoki eight days ago and police led by sub Inspector Mian Qadeer Ahmed (SHO Sialkot Saddar police station) and booked Suhail, his mother, his wife, sister and brother-in-law in a theft case.

Grieved family added that police kept the family in separate private torture cells.

They alleged that the Sialkot Saddar police had some private torture cells being run by police there in village Nawan Pind.

They demanded immediate shut down of these private torture cells being run by the Sialkot police.

The family added that all the male and female members, kidnapped by police,were brutally tortured there.

They said that the victim Suhail was also kept separate in a private torture cell where ASI Shehbaz Ahmed tortured him brutally for eight consecutive days due to which he died.

After his sad demise by police torture, the police released all the kidnapped and tortured family members of the victim from a so-called theft case.

His family revealed that they brought all the situation into the notice of Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafat Qaisarani and told him about the brutal torture on the victim at a private torture cell by police.

The family said that instead of providing us justice by taking legal action against the accused police officials, the Sialkot DPO was allegedly sheltering the accused policemen, in this regard.

The grieved family has strongly protested against this Sialkot police high handedness.

They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide justice to them besides registering a murder case against all the accused police officials, in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sialkot DPO Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani told the media that justice would be done. He said that a high level inquiry has been ordered against the accused police officials and they would be brought to task if they were found guilty.

The police brutality victim Suhail Ahmed was laid to rest in his native graveyard at village Dhutal-Uggoki here today.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral.