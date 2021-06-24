COVID-19 national tally of active cases records over 32,000

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,936 with 1,097 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,131 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 35 of them were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their homes or respective quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 38 deaths occurred, 17 of them died under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,084 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 2.38 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 21%, Peshawar 22%, Bahawalpur 28% and Multan 27%.

The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major areas of Multan 19%, Gilgit 45%, Karachi 23% and Muzaffarabad 19%.

Around 276 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,124 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,782 in Sindh, 17,761 in Punjab, 9,910 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,906 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 768 in Balochistan, 367 in GB, and 630 in AJK.

Around 896,821 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 951,865 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,064, Balochistan 26,845, GB 5,869, ICT 82,470, KP 137,370, Punjab 345,449 and Sindh 333,798.

About 22,108 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,368 people have perished in Sindh, nine of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospital on Tuesday.

Some 10,688 individuals in Punjab had died with 16 deaths occurring during the past 24 hours. There were 14 deaths recorded in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals.

Some 4,289 deaths took place in KP with nine of them dying in hospitals, 775 in ICT, 303 in Balochistan, 111 deaths in GB, three of them died in the hospitals and 574 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,279,084 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities across the country. Some 2,322 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.