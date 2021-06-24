Maryam seeks NRO to help her father escape jail after return, says Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that the Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Safdar was seeking the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to help her father escape jail on his return from abroad.

In a tweet, he said Maryam sought such a relief on the pretext of saving the life of her absconding father.

The minister said the PML-N leader herself admitted the other day that Nawaz Sharif was not sick but enjoying good health.

Nawaz Sharif who was convicted in corruption cases went abroad on medical grounds by opting deceitful tactics.