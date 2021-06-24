LHC issues orders for the release of PMLN leader Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: The orders for veteran PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s release have been issued by the court on Thursday.

The post arrest bail was granted on Wednesday by the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the bail of the MNA.

He was arrested on the grounds of assets beyond means case.

A two judge bench headed by Justice Aliya Neelum approved the bail after hearing the arguments of the prosecutor representing National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench observed that the NAB had made the documents which support them a part of their record, while those in favor of Khawaja Asif were excluded.

According to the LHC, NAB changed their stance by submitting two reports.

Khawaja Asif filed a petition with the help of his counsel Barrister Haider Rasul Mirza, stating that the NAB had arrested him from Islamabad on December 29, 2020.

He accused the NAB for apprehending him despite providing relevant documents regarding his assets. According to him the same records are available with the Election Commision of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue.