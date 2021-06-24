Two shot dead at Charsadda court



Two people were shot dead and another was injured in Charsadda.

According to the police, the attack happened in court by a rival group. The deceased were in the chamber of their lawyer when they were targeted.

The police managed to arrest one accused along with the weapon while the other managed to flee. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were moved to the hospital. The identities of those killed remain unknown.

In 2019, a youth was gunned down at a Lahore sessions court premises. According to details, three assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the youth when he went to court to attend a hearing in a case.

In February 2018, two lawyers were killed at a Lahore sessions court. The incident occurred after a heated argument between the lawyers over a property dispute.