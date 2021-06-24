Laughter echoes in court hearing after Farooq Naek’s statement in Zardari case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Accountability court presided with laughter during the hearing of the mega money laundering reference against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on the words of his lawyer Farooq Naek.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan heard the reference while Farooq Naek and NAB prosecutor Wasim Javed appeared before the court.

The court granted the pleas of Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to not appear in the court for one day.

The counsel for Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur completed a cross-examination on the statement of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness Muhammad Naeem. However, the statement of NAB witness Agha Mehrooz could not be fully recorded.

The NAB prosecutor said that the witness had come from Karachi, so his statement must be fully recorded.

Farooq Naek said that the witness has to come again for cross-examination at the next hearing. “We want the cases to go to Karachi,” he stated on which laughter started echoing in the court.

The accountability court adjourned the case till July 8 for further proceedings.