Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for Sialkot by polls

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan has directed the district administration of Sialkot and concerned officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make all out foolproof arrangements for holding free, fair, transparent, impartial and peaceful by election in Sialkot constituency (PP 38,Sialkot-IV) scheduled to be held on July 28,2021.

Provincial Election Commissioner stated this while presiding over an important meeting of the district administration held at Sialkot here today.

District administration gave a detailed briefing about administrative and logistic arrangements made for holding by polls peacefully.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan reviewed in detail all the administrative and security arrangements made for holding Sialkot by polls peacefully as well.

He also inspected several polling stations in Sialkot.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani, senior ECP officials, CEO Education Sialkot, District Returning Officer, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Sialkot and other officials attended the meeting.