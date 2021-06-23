NAB arrests another accused in Sindh tractor subsidy scandal

In a major development in the Sindh tractor subsidy scandal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested another accused of the case, sources said on Wednesday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested Mumtaz Abbasi, a former executive engineer in Sindh’s Agriculture Department, sources said.

“The co-accused has been involved in making fake invoices of tractors purchased in the names of farmers,” according to sources.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far arrested four accused in Sindh’s tractor subsidy scandal. The accused is said to be involved in 793 millions alleged corruption in purchase of tractors.

An accountability court had approved a plea bargain of three accused in May arrested by the NAB in Sindh tractor scandal.

The accountability court approved the plea bargain request from the accused Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand after approval from the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Three accused were taken into custody by the NAB from Islamabad in April presented before an accountability court for remand to further probe in the scam.

According to the accountability watchdog, the computerized national identity cards (CNICs) of the farmers and other common men were used to receive tractors at the subsidized price and later sold in other provinces at the market rate. Fake accounts were used by the accused in the scam.

The accused Aftab Ahmed was an executive engineer in Sindh agriculture department, while Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Tara Chand were tractor dealers.