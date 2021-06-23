Peshawar Zalmi clash with Multan Sultans in high-octane final today

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi will clash with Multan Sultans in the high-octane final of the Pakistan Super League VI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (today). Peshawar will be playing their fourth final, including lifting the silverware in front of the Gaddafi Stadium fans in 2017, while it will be first time for Multan who qualified for the big occasion after defeating Islamabad United by 31 runs in the first PSL qualifier. The win in the first qualifier had also put aside Multan’s dubious record of being the only PSL side without a final appearance so far. On the other hand, punishing half-centuries by Hazratullah Zazai and Jonathan Wells carried Peshawar to their fourth PSL final when they pipped Islamabad by eight wickets in Eliminator 2 on Wednesday early morning. Hazratullah, who came in one of the replacements for the Abu Dhabi-leg matches, belted his third half-century in fourth appearance and scored 66 from 44 balls with six fours and four sixes. Wells, who came out of room isolation on Sunday and held an extra training session before the match, ended up with a 43-ball 55 not out as the 2017, 2018 and 2019 finalists achieved the 175-run target in 16.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. The two batsmen added 126 runs for the second wicket off 81 balls after they had joined hands following the departure of Kamran Akmal at the score of 15. With 34 runs needed off 33 balls when Hazratullah was bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shoaib Malik (32 not out, 10b, 5x4s, 1×6) and Wells steered Peshawar to victory with 19 balls spare. It was a forgettable evening for Islamabad who had topped the table with eight wins from 10 matches.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan were languishing at fifth spot with just a win from five games when the tournament was suspended in Karachi on 4 March. However, the Abu Dhabi-leg has brought them an incredible change in their fortunes with them clinching five victories in six games, including the Qualifier victory over Islamabad. Multan were added as the sixth PSL franchise from the 2018 edition; the first two editions had five teams. 2017 champions Peshawar had a tough run leading up to the playoffs. Wahab Riaz-led side lost three out of their five Abu Dhabi-leg matches, yet succeeded in maintaining a decent net run-rate that helped them secure third spot ahead of Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars who like Peshawar, finished the league-stage with 10 points. Peshawar knocked out the defending champions Karachi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 in a gripping encounter that finished on the penultimate ball, before their overwhelming victory over Islamabad which earned them their fourth PSL final appearance.

Ahead of the big final, both captains have set their sights on the glittering PSL 6 trophy. Peshawar captain Wahab said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday: “Since the beginning of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar have played like a family. We believe in the Team mantra (Together Each Achieve More). This mantra is one of the reasons of our success. All our squad members and the team management of Mohammad Akram and Daren Sammy have a big part to play in our success. We play an aggressive brand of cricket and believe in taking the game to the opposition, we will play the final with the same frame of mind.” Wahab said he was wary of ‘dangerous’ Multan ahead of the PSL final as it would be a battle of nerves between the two teams in the final. “It is going to be our fourth final. We know the pressure of the final. Multan are undoubtedly an outstanding team and they have made a great comeback, a very dangerous team for sure, but the pressure of the final will be different. The final is all about who enjoys the game more,” he said. Wahab is excited to play his first PSL final as Peshawar captain, after being part of the franchise from the first season. “It’s a huge honour to play the final. We have been the most consistent team as we have played three consistent finals and all playoffs. We will try to win.” Multan skipper Rizwan said: “In the final, we would want to keep our game plan simple and I am very hopeful that we would play with the same spirit, that is all that I will ask of my players, results are in the hands of the Almighty and we will only care about giving our absolute best.”

Prize money:

Winners — Rs.75million

Runners-up — Rs.30million

Player of the tournament — Rs.3 million

Best Batsman — Rs.800,000/-

Best Bowler — Rs.800,00/-

Best Fielder — Rs.800,000/-

Best Wicketkeeper — Rs.800,000/-

Spirit of Cricket — Rs.3.2 million.